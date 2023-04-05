032023_elks
Buy Now

Submitted by Doug Einsel

The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge 691 Brunswick recently presented a donation of $1,000 to Brian Weese, CEO/director of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy (GICCA) for the scholarship fund. Scholarship applications will start soon and will be awarded in May to Golden Isles College and Career Academy seniors who are continuing their education in two year or four-year higher education programs.

Pictured are Elk trustee Doug Einsel, from left, Elk Lecturing Knight Kevin Weese, CEO/Director of GICCA Brian Weese, Elk Exalted Ruler Brenda Sailors and Elk Leading Knight Greg Hickey.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.