Submitted by Doug Einsel
The Benevolent Protective Order of Elks Lodge 691 Brunswick recently presented a donation of $1,000 to Brian Weese, CEO/director of the Golden Isles College and Career Academy (GICCA) for the scholarship fund. Scholarship applications will start soon and will be awarded in May to Golden Isles College and Career Academy seniors who are continuing their education in two year or four-year higher education programs.
Pictured are Elk trustee Doug Einsel, from left, Elk Lecturing Knight Kevin Weese, CEO/Director of GICCA Brian Weese, Elk Exalted Ruler Brenda Sailors and Elk Leading Knight Greg Hickey.