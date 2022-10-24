Submitted by Doug Einsel
The Elks Lodge 691 recently inducted new members. They are pictured James King, from left, McKenzie Padgett, Jayson Abad, Kathy Green, Cole Tanner and Nate Cravey.
Local Elder Law Attorney Debbie Britt has become a trusted legal resource in the Golden Isles since moving her practice here in 2016. She combines her 32 years’ experience as a practicing Georgia attorney with her love of people and community to provide a caring experience for her Elder Law …
Newly buried beneath the soil on Jekyll Island, a time capsule sits ready to share details of the island’s latest chapter.
Even the candidates for the Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor position would describe the organization as obscure.
Cooper Thompson made the wings out of a plastic table cloth wrapped across a frame of umbrella tines that unfold like bat wings.
Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.
The Golden Isles is a destination for more than 3 million visitors a year, but not all of them have a place to stay — and that’s a growing problem.