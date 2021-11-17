The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The meal is $10 and consists of two fillets, grits, coleslaw, two hushpuppies and iced tea. Dessert is included in the price. Call-in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday. The number is 912-264-1389.

