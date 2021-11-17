The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The meal is $10 and consists of two fillets, grits, coleslaw, two hushpuppies and iced tea. Dessert is included in the price. Call-in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday. The number is 912-264-1389.
More from this section
Dozens of local clergy stood in solidarity and prayer at the Glynn County Courthouse Tuesday morning to rebuke defense lawyer Kevin Gough and to say his statements in court about Black ministers attending the Ahmaud Arbery trial do not represent the community.
A new white home is now prominently on display on the property that will soon house an entire village of tiny houses meant to serve homeless veterans in the area.
Eastern Circuit Court Judge Timothy Walmsley denied a request for mistrial Monday that was presented by the attorneys representing the three White men on trial in the Feb. 23, 2020, killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.
Goodyear Elementary School celebrated the joys of reading and community and parental involvement in education during its annual Lunch and Literacy on the Lawn event Friday.
Oceana and other organizations will host numerous in-person and virtual events this week intended to raise awareness of the North Atlantic right whale and its calving season.
- School district hosts vaccine clinics for all staff
- Health system offering vaccine clinics, criteria for eligibility expand today
- Links president appointed to state health equity council
- Courts set to resume jury trials
- Lifting of COVID restrictions in other states has commissioners reconsidering alcohol delivery
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Testimony focuses on Arbery's presence in unfinished home
- Update: Defense's motion for a mistrial denied
- Frederica forced to forfeit quarterfinal game
- First caller in Arbery incident: 'I did not see an emergency'
- Local clergy stand together following Gough's remarks about 'Black pastors'
- Glynn Academy instructor named 2021 Teacher of the Year
- Sharpton blasts attorney's comments about Black pastors
- Property owner says Arbery caused no harm
- Confederate monument covered to prevent vandalism
- More officers take the stand on Day 4 of murder trial
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.