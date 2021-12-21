Submitted by James Vivenzio
Elks Lodge 691 in Brunswick continues to show their support of veterans. It recently donated $1,000 in support of Coastal Georgia Honor Flight.
Honor Flight is a national program that transports U.S. military veterans of WWII, Korea and Vietnam to see their respective memorials in Washington, D.C., at no charge. For further information on how to support Coastal Georgia Honor Flight call 912-222-1063.
Pictured are Elks Lodge exalted ruler Brenda Sailors, from left, James Vivenzio of Coastal Georgia Honor Flight, Elks treasurer Patti Barber and Elks manager, Pam Losey”.