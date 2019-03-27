Submitted by Christine Daniel
The National Elks Foundation offers grants to local lodges for community service initiatives of their choice and invests $13.7 million in Elks communities across the country through Lodge grants. Again this year, the Brunswick Elks utilized the grant to purchase $1,500 worth of food and toiletries to the Sparrow’s Nest food pantry.
Longtime Elks member Ed Abel and his wife Saundra delivered $1,500 of food and toiletries in two trips to the Sparrow’s Nest. Pictured are Ed Abel, left, and Saundra Abel.