The Brunswick Georgia Elks Lodge 691 recently welcomed new three new members.
Pictured with the officers are Irby Pruitt, from left, Gary Harper, and Dale Riddle.
A proposed list of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects was unveiled Tuesday at a special called Glynn County Commission meeting.
A group of investment partners has purchased most of Redfern Village.
“Wake up and work hard” has become Isabelle Zantow’s favorite mantra as she prepares for an upcoming, life-changing experience.
The Village Creek boat ramp could be seeing major improvements later this summer or early next year.
A group of about 60 people gathered outside the Glynn County Courthouse on Saturday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights at a federal level.