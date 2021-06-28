062821_elks

Submitted by Rachel Hamilton

The Elks Lodge recently honored its Public Safety Officer of the year Trooper First Class Damascus Chamber. Pictured are Brenda Sailors, from left, trooper Chamber and Paul Johann.

