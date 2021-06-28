Submitted by Rachel Hamilton
The Elks Lodge recently honored its Public Safety Officer of the year Trooper First Class Damascus Chamber. Pictured are Brenda Sailors, from left, trooper Chamber and Paul Johann.
“Like a good neighbor ...” is perhaps one of the most universally recognized advertising slogans in the world, and Maggie Dutton, of Maggie Dutton State Farm, is committed to being the best neighbor to her clients and the community-at-large.
New members and officers have been appointed to the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority and Southeast Georgia Health System board — the main governing body that oversees all healthy system operations.
Herb Campbell celebrated his 96th birthday Sunday.
The TÒ-KALÒN, a 101.9-foot superyacht, will be docked at the Brunswick Landing Marina through Tuesday.
The University System of Georgia recently named Allison Bennett as the College of Coastal Georgia’s 2021 Academic Recognition Day Honoree.