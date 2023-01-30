Submitted by James Vivenzio
The Brunswick Elks Club supports local organizations that serve veterans. Recently, the Elks made another donation of $1,000 to Coastal Georgia Honor Flight.
Coastal Georgia Honor Flight flys WWII, Korea and Vietnam Veterans to see their respective monuments is Washington, D.C., at no cost to the veterans. To learn more about how to support CGHF go to www.coastalgeorgiahonorflight.org.
Pictured are Jim Conine, Elks Club, from left; Brenda Sailors, Elks Club Exalted Ruler; James Vivenzio, honor flight board member; Eddie Vanderbeck, honor flight president; and Larry Westberry, Elks Club.