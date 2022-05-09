Submitted by Love Merryman
Local eighth-grade students from area public schools were recently honored by the Golden Isles Retired Educators Association. They were selected as the “most outstanding” students and then they chose their “most influential” teachers. They received framed certificates and gift cards.
Pictured are Melissa Bedelean, from left; teacher Robert Cannon; Giovanna Smiley; Emmaline Griffith; teacher Elisabeth Foreman; Younique Lewis; teacher Cindy Jarriel and Emily Grace Attaway.