Submitted by Melanie Spivey
Tau Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa is currently accepting applications for its annual student teacher scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to outstanding student teachers in Glynn County.
The selection will be made by the scholarship committee of the Tau chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa and will be based upon leadership, attendance, enthusiasm for teaching, knowledge of subject, skill in instructing and response to constructive criticism. The due date for scholarship is March 31. Applications may be obtained from Clara Fried at Glynn Academy.