Earl Buckner
Earl Buckner, a native of Brunswick, was honored as a premier partner of the American Red Cross Biomedical Group on July 27. Buckner’s award comes from the years of blood drive organization he has facilitated in Glynn County. Buckner, with collaboration from the College Place United Methodist Team, hosts six blood drives annually to ensure that local patients and hospitals are well equipped.

