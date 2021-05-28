Submitted by Julie Andrew
Matthew Langley, a member of Boy Scouts of America Coastal Georgia Council Troop 204, was recently officially recognized as an Eagle Scout at the Boy Scouts of America Court of Honor Ceremony.
He chose local nonprofit Memory Matters of Glynn to be the beneficiary in honor of his grandfather, who passed away from Alzheimer’s disease. Matthew undertook a landscaping project at the Memory Matters building at 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick. Not only did he perform landscaping maintenance service and plant flowers, but he also built benches and a table by hand. This was his first woodworking project. To learn more about the services offered by Memory Matters of Glynn, visit memorymattersglynn.com.
Matthew is pictured with the benches he built for the project.