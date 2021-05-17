051721_eaglescout
Eagle Scout Ryan Walsh chose the World War II Home Front Museum as the beneficiary of his Eagle Scout project.

Ryan built a portable knot and coding table, as well as a mobile radar chart. He designed both items with school children in mind. The knot table has adjustable legs, allowing smaller visitors to easily access it, and the radar chart can be placed outside so that kids can practice writing backward, just like the men in Combat Information Centers did.

The project took 58 and a half hours of work by eight different individuals.

Participants included: Ryan Walsh, his father Patrick Walsh; Scouts Aiden Hedger, Spencer Cason, and Jesse Nephew; Scout Leaders John Diestel, Ray Cason, and Paul Sullivan.

The print work on the table was completed by Nitrosigns and Chris Sanchez. All of the wood for the project was donated by Home Depot in Brunswick.

Ryan is pictured.

