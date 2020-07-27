Submitted by Dianne Mallard
Bea Fowler is celebrating her 100th birthday today.
Fowler’s friends and family from the Grace Place Baptist Church have decided to host a parade for her centennial celebration in order to maintain social distancing.
Those who would like to celebrate Fowler’s birthday in the parade should meet at 6:30 p.m. today in the Winn Dixie parking lot, located 284 Hyde Park Commons. Decorations for your car are suggested.
The parade will be driving by Ms. Fowler’s home, where she will be sitting with her son on the front porch.