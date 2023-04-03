Submitted by Michelle Styn
The Drama Buddies, a special education program at Glynn Academy, will put on its annual spring performance at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s auditorium.
They’ve been supported throughout their rehearsal process by members of the Terror Buddies, a student group that spends time daily with special needs students.
No tickets are needed for the free show. Raffle prizes will given away throughout the event. Monetary donations to the program will be welcome.
Those interested in offering support, can email Michelle Styn at michelle.styn@glynn.k12.ga.us.
Pictured on the bottom row are Savannah Monroe, from left, Emily Wall, Oran Yeargan, Katelyn Johnson, Michelle Styn, Billy Hulsey, MacKenzie Bishop, Jonathan Douglas and Anthony Torterette. On the next row are Bison Ai, from left, Ruben Lee, Sara Smith, Broker Smith, Edward Hart, Lupe Velazquez, Jack Yeargan, Ellee Baltz and Abbi Carson. On the back row are Kenny Jackson, from left, Brantley Kate Jones and Mitzael Marcos-Jimenez. Caroline Hanna is in the far back corner. Not pictured was Justin Tharpe.