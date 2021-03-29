Submitted by Jennifer Krouse
Historic Downtown Brunswick recently hosted several events for St. Patrick’s Day. At Mary Ross Park, Puppies and Pinups raised $550 for Glynn County Animal Control. The funds were raised through a car show, raffles donated by various businesses and an onsite donation from Kona Ice, plus an additional donation by Pet Supplies Plus.
On Newcastle Street, runners lined up for the Silver Bluff Brewery 5K. More than 200 participants signed up for the race while others stood along the route to cheer on their family and friends all while maintaining social distancing. Then later in the day others participated in the beer run that was filled with cheers, beers and lively characters chasing a leprechaun around the block. Many remained downtown to enjoy live music at Jekyll Square East hosted by the Brunswick Music District. Pictured are Chandler Durden, left, and Anthony Sepielli.