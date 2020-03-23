By Laura Young
On March 30, hospitals and medical offices around the nation will celebrate National Doctors’ Day by paying tribute to the physicians that impact our lives. Through their actions, whether it be an encouraging word, kind bedside gesture or a life-saving procedure, doctors make a difference each and every day.
More than 300 physicians have medical staff privileges at Southeast Georgia Health System. To honor the Brunswick Campus medical staff, the Health System made a $2,500 donation to the AJ Donohue Foundation; the Camden Campus medical staff were similarly honored through a donation to the Coastal Counseling Center.
The community can choose to honor physicians with a gift to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation. Donations will be restricted for the 20-20 Vision Campaign, and physicians being honored will be notified of the contribution in their name. To contribute, call the foundation at 912-466-3360 or give online at wearethefoundation.org or sghs.org.
Conceived by Eudora Brown Almond, wife of Dr. Charles B. Almond, Doctors’ Day was originally observed on March 30, 1933, to recognize physicians, their work and their contributions to society and the communities they serve.
In 1990, President George Bush officially designated March 30 as National Doctors’ Day. Pictured are Dr. Erick Bournigal, chief of the medical staff at the Brunswick hospital; John Donohue of the AJ Donohue Foundation Inc.; and Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System.