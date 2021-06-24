06.28.21_DNR
Buy Now

Submitted by Terry Dickson

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4092 has named Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officer Zach Griffis its public safety officer of the year. Commander Buck Bennett conferred the public safety award on Griffis at the post’s recent meeting.

In his nomination of Griffis, DNR Sgt. David Brady described Griffis as an integral part of the work section aggressively enforcing game and fish laws in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties. Pictured are Commander Buck Bennett, left, and Zach Griffis, DNR officer.

More from this section

+2
Fundraiser seeks to help city squares

Fundraiser seeks to help city squares

Some of Brunswick’s 14 public squares have a steady flow of people sitting on benches while eating lunch, reading a book or simply enjoying the view under a shade tree.

State Fire Marshal sets conditions for Logistec after conflagration

State Fire Marshal sets conditions for Logistec after conflagration

Before flames erupted into an explosion May 2 at a massive warehouse crammed with wood pellets near neighborhoods in Brunswick’s south end, employees there spent a day trying to control the fire without contacting the city’s fire department, Georgia’s State Fire Marshal’s office concluded.

Kress building to get new tenant

Kress building to get new tenant

A familiar restauranteur in the Golden Isles will be the tenant to occupy a planned rooftop restaurant in the Kress Building in downtown Brunswick.

+2
Shipwreck cutting expected to resume this week

Shipwreck cutting expected to resume this week

The VB 10,000 crane vessel moved back into position Tuesday morning over the remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, more than a week after cutting operations stopped for maintenance, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.