Submitted by Terry Dickson
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4092 has named Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officer Zach Griffis its public safety officer of the year. Commander Buck Bennett conferred the public safety award on Griffis at the post’s recent meeting.
In his nomination of Griffis, DNR Sgt. David Brady described Griffis as an integral part of the work section aggressively enforcing game and fish laws in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties. Pictured are Commander Buck Bennett, left, and Zach Griffis, DNR officer.