Submitted by Tyler Jones
The Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division (CRD) recently donated 266 pounds of monofilament material to the Coastal Impact Fund Monofilament Fishing Line Recovery Project. The recycled material was a combination of damaged gill nets from CRD, cast netting and monofilament fishing line from the public.
Improperly discarded monofilament can cause devastating problems for marine life and the environment. Unfortunately, monofilament lost to the natural environment can linger as the material takes over 600 years to decompose. It can also be very hazardous to marine life, bird life and scuba divers through entanglement or ingestion.
This recycling initiative would not have been possible without the hard work of CRD associates Justin Bythwood, Dawn Franco, Donna McDowell, Sean Tarpley, Dillon Metz and Kyndale West.
CRD associate BJ Hilton is pictured.