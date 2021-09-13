Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Rotary Club recently hosted Vicki West, executive director of the International Seafarers’ Center (ISC). The ISC is a safe harbor for merchant mariners traveling through the Port of Brunswick. They provide medical care in conjunction with the Southeast Georgia Health System plus free phone, WIFI and internet access. They also provide free clothing, books and transportation services. The ISC is mostly supported by donations and staffed by volunteers. Pictured are Rotarian Franklin Duncan, from left, Bill Hill, president, and West.