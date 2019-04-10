Submitted by Christiana Halsey
The Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild (also known as the Raspberry Rabbits on St. Simons Island) hosted designer and international teacher, Michelle May. May spoke with members of the guild about her creative journey using her quilts and quilted projects. Several guests from South Carolina and Florida visited.
She also taught her Beekeeper Pincushion class to 20 students.
The Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the growth and art of quilting, and supports the Golden Isles and surrounding communities. Pictured is May with members of the guild and guests.