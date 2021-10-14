Submitted by Liz DeMato
Richard Carrasquill, left, of Tin Lizzies and Gordon Strother, trustee of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, stand next to Ophelia Dent’s re-painted 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass.
It will debut at the Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the plantation.
Classic cars from all over Southeast Georgia will be vying to win in Brunswick. Attendees will be able to view the cars and vote for their favorites. Admission is $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $5 for youths.
Vehicle entry is $20. It includes the park fee and a boxed lunch from Mudcat Charlie’s with all the fixins.
For more information, the website gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation or call 912-996-0461.