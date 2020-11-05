Submitted by Sharon Blue
The Brunswick Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., is a sisterhood of predominantly Black, college educated women committed to public service. The chapter serves Glynn, McIntosh, Camden and Charlton Counties, focusing on multiple levels of community service.
Recently, the Brunswick Alumnae Chapter welcomed the following new members: Melinda Acoff, TaWanna Battle, April Davis, Natasha Donley, Myra Gist, Antonia Green, Carmen Hand, Chantrelle Harris, Kristile Heck Bostic, Katrina Howard, Jasmine Hubbard, LaCrystal Jones, April Leggett, Johnetta Moore, Twinette Pope, Yolanda Richardson, Charmelita Royster, Angela Smith, Marrika Williams and Tannah Woods.