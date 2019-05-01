Submitted by Vernal J. Morrison
Members of the Brunswick Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., recently conducted a school supply drives for an elementary school.
The school supplies were delivered by members Vernal Morrison, Dionne Lovett, first vice president, and Sharon Johnson, second vice president, who are also members of the Program, Planning and Development committee and Pamela Mays, president of the Brunswick Alumnae chapter.
Parent Teacher Organization members Roxanne McKenzie, president, and Jordon Sawyer vice president accepted the items.
The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., is a private, nonprofit organization whose stated purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. The local chapter serves Glynn, McIntosh, Camden and Charlton counties.