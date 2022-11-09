Submitted by Autumn Roberts
Glynn Academy’s marketing and hospitality club, DECA, earned top honors at the Fall Leadership Development Conference held in Atlanta last month. Their local chapter, led by Autumn Roberts and Ginger Toney, received recognition for being the fifth largest chapter in the state and the community service efforts maintained by the program.
Bo Holmes, Elise Hansen and Dani Pacleb-Clark earned a perfect score in the Statesmen Competition. In addition, several local students earned state placements in the marketing competition that took place. Bayler Bufkin and Brantley Wilson took home first place medals in the team role play competition, as well as, Pace Davis and Dani Pacleb-Clark who also competed and won in their division. Individually, Kyndal Wilson walked away with a first-place medal in Marketing Communications and Grady Sanders earned the top individual score for Glynn Academy.
Pictured on the front row are Bayler Bufkin, from left, Kyndal Wilson, Michael Richardson, Elise Hansen, Grady Sanders, Grace Robitz and Danielle Pacleb-Clark. On the top row are Richy Rich, from left, Pace Davis, Brantley Wilson, Lake Boyer, Bo Holmes and Brycen Herrin.