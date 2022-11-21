111422_DECA

Submitted by Kyndal Wilson

Members of Glynn Academy’s marketing and hospitality club, DECA, recently got their hands dirty outside the classroom. Their members met on East Beach on St. Simons Island to join Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s annual beach sweep, following the annual Georgia-Florida game.

DECA’s 200-plus members have a passion for competition and helping the community. All together, they left the beach with five full bags of trash, leaving the Golden Isles even more beautiful than before.

Participating members are pictured at the event.

