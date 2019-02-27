Submitted by Patricia Porto
Jimmy Franklin, the dean of students of Tallulah Falls School recently spoke at the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club meeting held at Golden Corral.
The Georgia Women’s Club founded the school 109 years ago.
Franklin shared details about the private school’s growth and evolution. The club actively supports the school today, participating in a number of annual activities and donation drives.
Pictured are Penny Smith: GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club Tallulah Falls School chair and liaison and Jimmy Franklin, Tallulah Falls School, dean of students.