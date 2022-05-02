Submitted by Pat Porto
Penny Smith, a former GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club president and now Tallulah Falls School chair, arranged for Jimmy Franklin, Tallulah Falls’ dean of students, to be the guest speaker at the club’s recent meeting held at the Kemble Conference Center in Brunswick.
Dean Franklin expressed how pleased he was for him to return to the coast after the pandemic thanked all club members for their continued support of the boarding school. He also emphasized how important the Woman’s Club connection is for their students and shared an update on the school’s activities.
Pictured is Penny Smith, left, presenting donation to Dean Jimmy Franklin.