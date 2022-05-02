050222_falls
Buy Now

Submitted by Pat Porto

Penny Smith, a former GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club president and now Tallulah Falls School chair, arranged for Jimmy Franklin, Tallulah Falls’ dean of students, to be the guest speaker at the club’s recent meeting held at the Kemble Conference Center in Brunswick.

Dean Franklin expressed how pleased he was for him to return to the coast after the pandemic thanked all club members for their continued support of the boarding school. He also emphasized how important the Woman’s Club connection is for their students and shared an update on the school’s activities.

Pictured is Penny Smith, left, presenting donation to Dean Jimmy Franklin.

More from this section

Speaker explains mental health legislation

Speaker explains mental health legislation

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, says the recently concluded General Assembly session approved “truly transformational” legislation to deal with mental health in Georgia.