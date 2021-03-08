Submitted Charlie Atkinson
Gregory L. Lattany, a member and deacon of Friendship Baptist Church, was appointed to lead the layman’s ministry during the 150th annual Adjourned Session of the General Missionary Baptist Convention of Georgia, Inc.
The mission of the layman’s auxiliary is to assist churches in the fulfillment of the Great Commission by seeking to involve men and boys through educational involvement.
Lattany, a Brunswick native and lifelong member of Friendship Baptist, is actively engaged in a number of ministries of the church. He is also the superintendent emeritus of the Sunday school receiving this honor after serving for 29 years. Lattany has served as the guest speaker for churches throughout Georgia and northeast Florida.