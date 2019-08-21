082819_DAV
DAV Disabled American Veterans Commander Pamela Bailey recently spoke to veterans at Roosevelt Harris Jr. Senior Center. Pictured are Herbert Hulsey, from left, James Buggs Sr., Carl Brown Sr., William Green, George Coleman and Beasley.

DAV commander speaks to veterans

