Submitted by Stephanie Collett
The Fort Frederica Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recently honored its American History Essay Contest winners. The topic was the Second Continental Congress of the United States.
Pictured on the back row are Cherry Monroe, Southeast district vice chair, from left, Luci Ramirez, Natalie Joiner, Lydia Trefts, Audrey Miller, Sarah Ricks and Lydia Ricks.
On the front row are Robert Goalby, from left, Leah Hendrix, Evelyn Staffins, Shelby Campbell, Carden Foster, Jay Pollette and Stephanie Collett, regent of the Fort Frederica chapter of the NSDAR.