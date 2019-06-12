Submitted by Priscilla Jordahl
The Brunswick Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution awarded winners of the American History Essay Contest. The title of the essay was “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign.” All winners attend St. Francis Xavier School in Brunswick.
Pictured on the front row are first place winners Landon Jackson (6th grade); Anastasia Barr (7th grade); and Anna Beasley (8th grade). On the second row are Daniel McHugh (7th, third place), Michael Rutledge (6th, second place), Arianna Lewis (6th, third place), Riley Lawrey (8th, second place), Ella Lane (8th, third place) and David Thompson (7th, second place).