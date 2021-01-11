Submitted by Meredith Magnus
Two members of the Fort Frederica Chapter National Daughters of the American Revolution’s executive board, Ashley Parish, recording secretary; and Virginia “Ginny” Griffith, treasurer, visited Maria Gamble, co-founder of Saved by Grace in Brunswick.
Gamble was presented with a check for $200 along with several dozen Christmas cookies that were prepared by ladies of the Fort Frederica Chapter. Saved by Grace has been chosen by Kathleen Otto, regent, as her administration’s Chapter Regent’s Project, so more visits will be made by chapter members in support of the organization. The cookies were provided by Ashley Parish, Ginny Griffith, Shari Dobbs and Alexandria Morgan Crean. Pictured are Ginny Griffith, treasurer, and Maria Gamble, co-founder of Saved by Grace.