Submitted by Christina Godwin
Christina Godwin, owner of Christina’s Dance World, handed over the duties and responsibilities to her teachers, Keeli Rigdon and Nicole Altman, who hosted Christina’s Dance World’s production team at Disney Springs. They welcomed 18 families who vacationed in Orlando while the production team performed at Disney Springs’ Waterside stage. In front of hundreds of people, the dancers and singers put on a 23 minute show and received a standing ovation.
The students ranged in age from 8 to 50, the ensemble provides a show packed fun and talent. The entire team will perform May 14-15 at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick.
For details, visit Christina’s Dance World Facebook page or www.christinasdanceworld.com.
Pictured on the back row are Brandon Sigman, from left, Ann Taylor, Sara Black, Shanna Counsil, Laura Blount, Tammi Wade and Dan Meyers.
On the middle row are Polly Kennerly, from left, Maddy Taylor, Atticus Mannahan, Madeline Counsil, Olivia Black and Ella Kate Blount.
On the front row are Nicole Altman, Izzie Williams, Hadley Cate Disckson, Rollins Watson, Molly Good, Addison Hyde, Lulu Revels and Keeli Rigdon.