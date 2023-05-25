Submitted by Melinda Roughton
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute Inc. recently selected the winners of the Glynn County Schools Student Art Competition which was conducted in conjunction with the 2023 Culture Fest at the College of Coastal Georgia. The competition was sponsored and funded by the Abbott Institute to support student artists and raise awareness regarding Glynn County’s multi-cultural community.
Students from Glynn County’s public elementary, middle and high schools competed in the competition, by level, to artistically depict the student/artist’s personal culture. The competition’s awards ranged from $50 to $500. The schools’ art teachers supported and worked with the students and the Abbott Institute to promote participation.
The $500 top prize awarded to the first place High School winner went to Sadie Davis. Sadie plans to use the money for her college fund.
Other winners included: Elementary first prize: Railey Jo Adamson, Glynndale, $150; elementary second prize: Brianna Ryals, Glynndale, $75; Elementary third prize: Mea Warakanbancha, Goodyear, $50; middle school first prize: Elise Roman Peralta, Glynn Middle School, $250; middle school second prize: Hilary Alejo-Vega, Needwood, $150; middle school third prize: Kay Crawford, Needwood, $75; high school first prize: Sadie Davis, $500; Brunswick High; high school second prize: Cate Moore, $250; Glynn Academy high school third prize: Jason Scotty Shepperd, $150; Glynn Academy honorable mentions were Cate Murphy, Johnny Mullins (high school level) and CeCe Collins (middle school level).
Pictured are board member Tom Oliver, from left; Glynn Visual Arts executive director Michelle Register; board member Leigh Kirkland; LaTanya Abbott-Austin, president of Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute; Abbott board member Melinda Ennis-Roughton; Glynn Visual Arts board member Myrna Scott-Amos; and Glynn Visual Arts board member Betty Oliver.