Submitted by Michael Thompson
The Jekyll Island Croquet Club recently celebrated National Croquet Day on the lawn in front of the Jekyll Island Club. Normally, all would be dressed in the traditional white but for the celebration, all the members wore “croquet colors” representing the different colored balls that are used in the games. There were competitions in several non-traditional croquet games, food, beverages and a member’s 80th birthday celebration.
Pictured are the members Michael Thompson, from left, John Boudreau, Tracy Boudreau, Anne Coury, Larsen Anderson, Mike Byrd, Tom Coury, Bob Byrd, Dennis Bergner, Michelle Anderson, Harper Gerry, Thelma Henry, Ron Franke, John Donohue, Sharon James, Liz Vinassac, Donna Bergner, Megan Jefferies, Alexis Dickerson, Greta Maletski, George Dickerson and Jaye Parsons.