Submitted by J. Charles Collins
Kathlene Manor, community outreach coordinator for the Glynn Community Crisis Center, spoke to the Jekyll Island Rotary Club at its weekly breakfast meeting. She was hosted by Rotarians Pricilla and Ted Fleshman.
The Glynn Community Crisis Center provides a variety of services through its Amity House to help men, women and children affected by domestic violence situations. Amity House provides an emergency shelter and other services to battered and abused individuals. In addition to the emergency shelter the Center also provides counseling, legal services and other emergency services including transportation, food, clothing and household items to help victims to get back on their feet.
Pictured is Pricilla Fleshman, Rotarian, from left, Kathlene Manor and Ted Fleshman, Rotarian.