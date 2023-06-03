Submitted by Mike Bridges
The Five Star Credit Union Foundation is renewing its $10,000 scholarship grant with College of Coastal Georgia. The grant will help students pay for their freshman year of college for the 2023-2024 school year. This is the second year that the Five Star Credit Union Foundation awarded the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick $10,000 for incoming freshmen. This partnership helps to remove the financial barrier to college for students in the Golden Isles.
Pictured are Mike Bridges, Five Star Credit Union Foundation treasurer, from left; Freddie Jackson, Five Star Credit Union Foundation board member, Michelle Johnston, president of College of Coastal Georgia; and James Bessette, vice-president for advancement, College of Coastal Georgia.