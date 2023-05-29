Submitted by Mike Bridges
The Five Star Credit Union Foundation is renewing its scholarship grants. The foundation awarded College of Coastal Georgia a $10,000 grant for its scholarship program.
This is the second year that the Five Star Credit Union Foundation awarded College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick $10,000 for incoming freshmen.
Pictured are Mike Bridges, Five Star Credit Union Foundation treasurer, from left; Freddie Jackson; Five Star Credit Union Foundation board member, Michelle Johnston, president of College of Coastal Georgia, and James Bessette, vice president for advancement, College of Coastal Georgia.