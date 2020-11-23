Submitted by Teresa Dison
Interstate Credit Unions Brunswick branch recently donated $600 to the Brunswick Fire Department to give to the National Fire Safety Council. This money will provide 200 children ages 3-12 with material that is created and designed exclusively by the National Fire Safety Council. This is part of the annual FIREPUP Fire and Burn Prevention program which teaches children about fire safety.
Pictured are Chief Randy Mobley, Inspector Dillon Hodge, Sparky, Fire Marshall Timothy White and Interstate Credit Union’s marketing officer Teresa Dison.