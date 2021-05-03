Submitted by Sally Silbermann
Retired Glynn County physician, Dr. Steve Pappas, and his wife, Cheri, recently donated blue silicone bracelets to the Glynn County Health Department. The bracelets are imprinted with the word “vaccinated” and will be given to residents upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents who were fully vaccinated before the bracelets were available are invited to come by the health department to pick one up.
The Pappas have ordered thousands of additional bracelets and will donate them to various entities to distribute, including the Glynn County Health Department, Southeast Georgia Health System and various businesses throughout Glynn County. The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce has also joined in helping promote the initiative.
Pictured are Glynn County Health Department nurse manager, Adam Sanchez, R.N., left, and Cheri Pappas.