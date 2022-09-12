Submitted by Steven Floyd
Steve Waters, athletic director for the Glynn County School System, recently spoke to the Exchange Club of Brunswick.
He shared news about the programs including the new astro turf at the Glynn County Stadium and at the practice fields for Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School. The athletic department is adding four new sports: bass fishing, dancing, esports and middle school golf.
Pictured are J.P. Thornton, vice president, from left, Glynn County School Superintendent Scott Spence, Glynn Academy assistant coach Veal, athletic director Steve Waters, Brunswick High School head coach Garrett Grady and secretary-treasurer Randy Pifer.