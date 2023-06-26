Submitted by Tommy Sweeney
COUNTRY Financial insurance agent Tommy Sweeney recently supported the Golden Isles College and Career Academy with a $750 donation as part of the Operation Helping Heroes program. The funds were used for PAES lab and supplies.
COUNTRY Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $5 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. The program later expanded to include first responders and teachers.