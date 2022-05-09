Submitted by Pat Porto
Bishop Stephen D. Parkes of the Diocese of Savannah recently visited Brunswick this week celebrating Mass and attending the 83rd Council of Catholic Women’s Convention with all events held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Lily Cordova, owner of Lovely Details, provided the decorations and did the setting up of the hall for the convention. Rose Browning, president of the Valdosta-Brunswick Deanery, was the host for this year’s event.
Catering for both breakfast and the Saturday night dinner banquet was handled by Doug Harris.
Pictured standing from are Amber Yanik, from left, Rita Garcia, Laura Lee Sparks, Patricia Porto, Sheila Ledford, Dawn Baker, Elizabeth Bulatao, Diane Heinecke, Eileen Singleton, Theresa Stehle and Jane Hildebrand.
Seated are Andrea Cox, from left, Stephanie Schafer, Rose Browning, Marisol Soler, Ere LaBudde and MaryLynne Cochran.