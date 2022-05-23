Submitted by Chelsea Calhoun
The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, an MMI Hotel Group property, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Cottage Custard + Coffee. The unique shop on resort grounds marked the occasion by donating a portion of the day’s sales to local non-profit Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.
A check of $1,680 was recently presented to Keep Golden Isles Beautiful at The Cottage.
Pictured are Dennis Riley of the King and Prince, from left; Brittany Johnson of the King and Prince; Luke Kelly of the King and Prince; Bart Johnson of the King and Prince; Lea King-Badyna of KGIB; Dawn Franco of KGIB; Jesse LeGrand of KGIB; and Dale Provenzano.