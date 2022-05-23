050922_KGIB

Submitted by Chelsea Calhoun

The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, an MMI Hotel Group property, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Cottage Custard + Coffee. The unique shop on resort grounds marked the occasion by donating a portion of the day’s sales to local non-profit Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.

A check of $1,680 was recently presented to Keep Golden Isles Beautiful at The Cottage.

Pictured are Dennis Riley of the King and Prince, from left; Brittany Johnson of the King and Prince; Luke Kelly of the King and Prince; Bart Johnson of the King and Prince; Lea King-Badyna of KGIB; Dawn Franco of KGIB; Jesse LeGrand of KGIB; and Dale Provenzano.

More from this section

National Maritime Day observed on St. Simons

National Maritime Day observed on St. Simons

A small contingent observed National Maritime Day on Saturday with prayers and the placement of a wreath in memory of five merchant seamen killed just offshore in a U-boat attack during World War II.