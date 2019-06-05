Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Shawn Williams, executive director of Coastal Outreach Socce (COS), recently spoke to the Brunswick Kiwanis Club.
COS is a 501c3 nonprofit devoted to developing the health and well-being of under served kids in the community. Soccer and soccer coaches are used as a vehicle and are combined with after school development program and academic support. This year they have had to cap participation for the first time at 250 kids, so that they can get to know and relate to the all the children.
Pictured are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Shawn Williams; Jaelin Williams, coach; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president-elect.