Submitted by Jennifer Fussell
The Correll Scholars program at the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently recognized its 2020-2021 recipients.
This year’s recipients are Amirah Richardson and Dillon Booker, who are bound for Valdosta State University and the College of Coastal Georgia, respectively, bringing the total number of students in the program to 15.
The scholarship program was established by A.D. “Pete” and Ada Lee Correll to assist Glynn County high school graduates who are members of the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia pursue their academic futures.
Pictured at the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center are new scholarship recipients Amirah Richardson, from left, Dillon Booker and president and CEO of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, Paul White.