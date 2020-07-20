Submitted by Jennifer Fussell

The Correll Scholars program at the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation recently recognized its 2020-2021 recipients.

This year’s recipients are Amirah Richardson and Dillon Booker, who are bound for Valdosta State University and the College of Coastal Georgia, respectively, bringing the total number of students in the program to 15.

The scholarship program was established by A.D. “Pete” and Ada Lee Correll to assist Glynn County high school graduates who are members of the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia pursue their academic futures.

Pictured at the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center are new scholarship recipients Amirah Richardson, from left, Dillon Booker and president and CEO of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, Paul White.

More from this section

Financial advisor assists with life's transitions

Financial advisor assists with life's transitions

There are many times in a person’s life when engaging the services of a financial advisor is not only prudent, but necessary. Times of transition, including the death of a spouse, divorce, retirement or a job change are emotional experiences and the most relevant time to seek trusted advice.

+3
Completion of new hospital wing expected in fall

Completion of new hospital wing expected in fall

Structural construction of the new wing of Southeast Georgia Health System’s hospital in Brunswick is expected to wrap up in the fall, but the healthcare agency is looking to expedite part of the process in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.