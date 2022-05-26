Submitted by Kaitlyn Cenicola
The four local students were recently awarded $5,000 each annual scholarships by the 2022 Correll Scholars Program. The funds are directly awarded to each student’s college based on continued academic achievement.
The honorees are Justis Kuykendall, Kylie Dallas, Grace Hagen and Saje Alston. During each year of their scholarship support, the students will be providing at least 20 hours of volunteer service to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia or the Gathering Place.
Justis Kuykendall, member of the Gathering Place, graduated from Brunswick High School and plans to attend Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, majoring in business management while also working to obtain a real estate license. Kylie Dallas, member of the Gathering Place, graduated from Brunswick High School and plans to attend Georgia College in Milledgeville, majoring in computer science. Grace Hagen, member of the Gathering Place, graduated from Heritage Christian Academy and plans to attend Georgia College in Milledgeville, majoring in mass communications. Saje Alston, member of the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center, graduated from Brunswick High School and plans to attend South Georgia State College in Douglas, majoring in business with an emphasis in accounting.
The Correll Scholars Program, a component fund of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation, was established by A.D. “Pete” and Ada Lee Correll to assist talented Glynn County high school graduates who are active members of the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center or the Gathering Place pursuing a degree at a public Georgia college.
Pictured holding their certificates are Justis Kuykendall, from left, Kylie Dallas, Grace Hagen and Saje Alston standing with family members.