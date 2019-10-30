Submitted by Lea King-Badnya
Yamaha Motors is lending a hand in local Georgia/Florida weekend litter prevention efforts.
As part of their Rightwaters marine debris prevention program, the company is helping prevent Styrofoam beach litter from occurring with the donation of compostable coolers. At the Friday pre-game student beach gathering, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful volunteers will “switch out” the compostable units with any Styrofoam coolers entering the beach gathering area.
Pictured are Lea King-Badnya, left, and Christy Trowbridge.