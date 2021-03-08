030821_farmbureau
Submitted by Debra Orr

The Satilla River Conservation District donated two books and coloring books for all the Glyndale Elementary kindergarten classes.

Pictured are Glyndale kindergarten teacher Emily Morgan, from left, teacher Ashli Crosby, Brenda Harvey, district program assistant of the Satilla River Conservation District, and teacher Haley Chitty. On the first row is Debra Orr, Glynn County Farm Bureau, left, and teacher Hanna Jones.

Not pictured are teacher Jessica Creekmore and guidance counselor, Lisa Creekmore.

